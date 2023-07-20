IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Some parts of Maharashtra are most likely to witness heavy rainfall till July 25, says Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai. The regional weather centre warned of occasional gusty winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph. Parts of the state might experience heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai city and suburbs on Thursday.

The weather office forecasts of heavy rainfall might occur in Mumbai city and its adjoining places in the next two days. During this period, the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees celsius and 24 degrees celsius, respectively.

CM Shinde says no waterlogging in the Mumbai city Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde claimed that Mumbai city has 110 low-lying areas. There was no waterlogging in any of those places, and traffic remains smooth.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, issued an orange alert in Mumbai city on Wednesday that may disrupt transportation in the city. Consequently, train services were disrupted beyond Kalyan in the adjoining Thane district, some express trains were diverted, and a few trains cancelled their service between Mumbai and Pune.

Amid heavy rainfall warnings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), CM declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday.

Apart from this, parts of Konkan and Goa are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall from July 21 to July 25. Light to moderate rainfall is also predicted in many places in the central Maharashtra district and Marathwada on July 21.

Central Maharashtra might also experience light to moderate rainfall on July 22.

Moderate rain might hit north-central Maharastra on July 23, while south-central Maharashtra on July 25. Many Maratwada districts are also likely to experience light to moderate rain showers on July 24.