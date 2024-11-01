IMD predicts moderate thunderstorms, lightning in some parts of Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate thunderstorms and lighting in certain districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

According to IMD, certain districts including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Villupuram and Puducherry, and Karaikal areas might receive moderate thunderstorm and lighting. Whereas, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Karur, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu might receive light thunderstorm and lighting upto 10 AM today.

Certain places in Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur might only get light to moderate rain, according to IMD.

According to the regional office of the weather forecasting centre, there might be some waterlogging in areas, with traffic flow affected and minor damage to certain loose structures.

The IMD has issued an advisory to stay indoors and avoid any travel if possible, ensure children and animals are inside and also remove any loose timber or debris which might cause an accident.

If outside, then it is advised to get away from metal structures and objects which conduct electricity and keep away from all utility lines, including phone and power lines, metal fences, trees etc.

People are also advised to keep away from any other electrical conductors and windows, doors, and avoid using corded phones and other similar electrical equipment which might conduct the lightning.

If a person is traveling incidentally during a storm, then IMD has advised, "If boating or swimming, get to land as quickly as possible and take shelter. During a storm, remain in your vehicle until help arrives or the storm has passed."

The weather forecasting centre has also said that people who are struck by lightning do not carry an electrical charge and are safe to handle, telling people to try to help any lightning victim to reach the nearest hospital.