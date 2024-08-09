IMD weather 2024: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms likely in many states

In many states, which include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Arunachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall throughout the week. The India Meteorological Department also said there was no rainfall alert for Delhi NCR for today, August 9. The region has been experiencing severe intensity sporadic rains during the week. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Weather forecast 2024: Delhi today The IMD estimated a usually cloudy sky with possibility of light rainfall for Friday. It is anticipated that the daytime maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The temperatures over the course of the following five days are supposed to stay in a similar range.

IMD weather 2024: Northwest India

The IMD has estimated widespread light/moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms and lightning over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and East Rajasthan, with scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Rajasthan during the week.

It also estimated that isolated severe rainfall anticipated in Himachal Pradesh on August 10, and Uttarakhand on August 10, 14, and 15. Isolated severe rainfall is estimated over Haryana and Chandigarh on August 9, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan during August 9–14; Punjab on August 10; Uttar Pradesh during August 9–12; Ladakh, Gilgit, Jammu and Kashmir, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on August 10 and 11.

IMD weather 2024: West and Central India

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, and the Gujarat Area can expect widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the week. The IMD expected scattered to far-reaching rain over Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch during the week.

The weather forecasting department also said that severe rainfall is likely at isolated locations over Konkan, West Madhya Pradesh, and Goa on August 9, East Madhya Pradesh, and Madhya Maharashtra on August 9 and 10.

IMD weather forecast 2024: East and Northeast India

The IMD estimated light to moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms and lightning probably over East and Northeast India during the week.

Severe rainfall is anticipated at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh on August 9 and Bihar on August 10. The weather also warned of isolated severe rainfall probably over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 9-10, Assam and Meghalaya during August 9-13, Jharkhand during August 9-12, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during August 9-15, Gangetic West Bengal on August 10 and 13, and Odisha on August 9 and 13.

Weather forecast 2024: South Peninsular India

Kerala, Karaikal, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka can expect light to moderate rain with isolated to scattered rain over Yanam, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema during the week. The IMD anticipated severe rain likely at isolated places over Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal on August 11 and 12, Kerala, and Mahe during August 10-13.