IMD weather 2024: Heavy rainfall likely in many states for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated that Northwest & East India will get severe rainfall during the next five days. According to the official release, across Northwest and Central India, the department has anticipated widespread light to moderate rain alongside thunderstorms and lightning throughout the following five days. Severe rainfall is expected in some regions in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit- Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD Weather forecast 2024: Delhi today The temperature in Delhi today, on July 4, 2024, is 32.02 °C. The day's figure shows a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. The wind speed is 64 km/h, and the relative humidity is 64%. The capital city has been experiencing light showers in most regions since morning.

IMD weather 2024: Northeast India

Because of the presence of one more cyclonic course over Manipur with a trough extending from northeast Madhya Pradesh to Manipur, expect widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over East and Northeast India throughout the following five days.

Isolated severe rain is estimated for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on determined dates toward the beginning of July.

The report stated, “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 05th & 06th; Assam and Meghalaya during 04th – 06th July".

IMD weather forecast 2024: South India

IMD anticipated severe rainfall, accompanied with rainstorms and lightning likely over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Seaside Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat State; dispersed to widespread light to moderate rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Interior Karnataka; isolated to scattered light to moderate rain over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Telangana during the following 5 days.