Home / India News / Don't believe in false messages on bomb threat received by schools: Police

Don't believe in false messages on bomb threat received by schools: Police

Some audio messages are being pushed on WhatsApp and other chat groups that some suspicious objects were found in some schools, a statement issued by the Delhi Police said

"These messages are false and have no truth in them. We request all to please convey further that these are false messages," the statement said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taking note of false claims circulating in WhatsApp groups that bombs were detected in schools, Delhi Police on Thursday said the messages have "no truth in them".

Police made an appeal to people to not believe in the audio messages that have surfaced on WhatsApp groups making false claims about the bomb threat that schools in Delhi-NCR received on Wednesday morning.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Some audio messages are being pushed on WhatsApp and other chat groups that some suspicious objects were found in some schools," a statement issued by the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

"These messages are false and have no truth in them. We request all to please convey further that these are false messages," the statement said.

In a bomb scare of unprecedented scale, around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat e-mail on Wednesday claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a hoax.

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

What part of Insta influencers' followers are fake? Answer will shock you

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Hoax bomb threat evacuates TCS campus in Bengaluru; ex-employee suspected

100 Schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threats; Delhi Police suspects hoax

ICICI Bank denies report of MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi wanting to quit

This Godrej billionaire has decided to gift most of his shares to family

'Goldy Brar is alive': US police rebut reports of gangster's murder

Galgotias University students' protest goes viral for all the wrong reasons

PM Modi missing from Covid certificates after Covishield row: Here's why

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi schoolsBomb Threat CallsDelhi Police

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story