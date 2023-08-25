IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 August

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated intense downpours in a few states till 26 August. According to IMD, severe rainfall has been anticipated in Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, Meghalaya, Bihar, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Delhi, IMD has said that the national capital is probably going to observe cloudy skies throughout the next five days. But, no downpours have been expected for this period, it added.

Weather Forecasts: Highlights • In Himachal, IMD has given a yellow alert in the state for now. They also stated that there is a possibility of intense rains in parts of certain districts across the state. Probability of severe rainfall even in districts of Solan, Shimla, Kullu, Una, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur and Kangra.

• Odisha has been seeing heavy rainfall because of the southwest monsoon, with this the IMD has anticipated more rains till tomorrow, 26 August.

• Other than Himachal and Odisha, IMD mentioned moderate widespread and isolated intense rains are probably going to happen today, August 25, over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh.

• Apart from this, rainfall is possible over Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha till August 26 and Jharkhand on August 25.

IMD Forecasts: Detailed Report 1. Northwest India:

The IMD has forecasted light isolated intense rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh today, on August 25.

2. East India:

Light to moderate widespread rain, thunderstorms and lightning with isolated intense rains is possibly going to impact Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha on August 25 and 26.

3. Northeast India:

• Light to moderate widespread inescapable rainfall and thunderstorms with isolated intense rainfall is possible over the area during the region for the next five days.

• Isolated extremely intense rain is predicted to hit Assam and Meghalaya on 25 and 26 and Arunachal Pradesh today.

4. Central and South Peninsular India:

• IMD has anticipated isolated, light to moderate rainfall over the rest of the South Peninsular India during the week.

• It added that normal rainfall is possibly going to hit parts of Northeast, East and adjoining Central India; close to most southern Peninsular India (apart from Maharashtra) and below normal over the rest of the country during the week.