IMD weather forecasts: Heavy rain in many parts of India, details inside

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated light to heavy rains with thunderstorms, lightning and hail storms in several parts of the states today. The weather office has likewise predicted scattered light rains/snowfall over the Western Himalayan areas during 21-24 March.

According to IMD, light rains/snowfall has been anticipated during 21st-24th March over Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Furthermore, isolated heavy rains/snowfall has been anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh during 21st and 23rd March while on 21st March, isolated heavy rains have been anticipated over Assam and Meghalaya.

Today’s IMD Weather forecast: Rainfall in these states

As per the Meteorological Office, today there will be downpour in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Rainfall can likewise be witnessed in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today.

As per the data given by the Meteorological Office, hailstorm will be there alongside heavy breezes will be visible in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. Heavy downpour and hailstorm can be expected in Chhattisgarh as well.

IMD has anticipated isolated light precipitation over Punjab on 21st, 22nd and 24th March and over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 24th March. Light to moderate rain alongside thunderstorms has been anticipated over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 21st March.

IMD Weather 2024: Prediction in the capital of India, New Delhi

As per the Meteorological Office, today the minimum temperature in New Delhi can be recorded at 13 degrees and the maximum temperature can be recorded at 33 degrees. Simultaneously, the sky will be clear in New Delhi today.

Simultaneously, it might also remain partly cloudy in New Delhi today. But in the upcoming days, the maximum temperature in New Delhi might be recorded up to 34 degrees.

Weather forecasts 2024: Heat wave prediction

On 21st March, heat wave conditions are likely to be there in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch and over southwest Rajasthan on 23rd and 24th March, IMD mentioned.

Also, it added that the hot and humid weather conditions is likely going to affect Rayalaseema in the next four days; over Konkan, Kerala and Goa, and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in next two days.