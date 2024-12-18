IMD Weather: Tamil Nadu to experience rain; Delhi shivers as temp falls

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold wave conditions in northwest India this week. Heavy showers are expected to occur over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam influencing low-pressure areas over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rainfall expected

Low pressure is expected in the southwest Bay of Bengal resulting in heavy downpours in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rayalaseema over the coming days.

Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema may experience downpours from December 18 to 19; isolated rainfall is also predicted in Yanam and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain along with lightning and thunderstorms is also likely to take place over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 18 to 20. Odisha might experience similar situations from December 19 to 20, 2024.

Northern India experiences cold wave, dense fog

As the southern region is experiencing light to moderate rain, North India is witnessing a cold wave and dense fog. The weather department predicted that isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh will see severe cold wave from December 17 to 21, while Haryana & Chandigarh on December 22, 2024.

The cold wave is also set to prevail in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, West Rajasthan, and East Rajasthan till December 23.

Delhi NCR weather update

ALSO READ: Fog covers Delhi-NCR amid cold wave, temperature drops to 5 degrees Celsius The people of Delhi NCR woke up to shivering cold on Wednesday as the temperature dropped to 5 degrees Celsius. The cold wave and the falling temperatures have increased the struggle of local people. Several underprivileged depend on overnight shelters to brave the snowy nights. Dense fog in the national capital has reduced visibility creating challenges for commuters.

GRAP Stage IV implemented in Delhi NCR

The weather in Delhi/NCR is likely to remain clear with dense fog and smog. Amid this, Delhi Traffic Police intensified the vehicle check as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV was implemented in the national capital on December 16 to curb air pollution.

These measures restrict non-essential construction and demolition activities, industrial emissions and private vehicle use to reduce air pollution.