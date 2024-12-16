India vs Australia 3rd Test: What is Brisbane weather forecast on Day 4?

Check India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard here The India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Gabba hasn't been a promising one in terms of the weather as it hasn't allowed the cricket to flow as it should be flowing in red ball cricket. While Day 1 saw most of the day's play being washed out, Day 2 allowed the Aussies to bat for a considerable period of time and post a good total.

However, Day 3 brought another spell of interruptions with a stop and start morning at the Gabba. While there were some overs bowled in the beginning, the post lunch sessions experienced a considerable interruption with larger spells of rain delaying the resumption of play.

While fans hope that the remaining 2 days will see some cricket being played, the forecast suggests otherwise.

Showers are expected from as early as 1 AM in Brisbane with a 68% chance of precipitation.

As day 4 begins, showers are expected at 10 AM local time with the conditions remaining cloudy throughout the day. We will get cricketing action on the day but it might be similar to Day 3 with interruptions expected. Till 12 PM local tie, the chances of precipitaion are more than 35% which will lower down to 20% in the latter part of the day.