Business Standard
Home / India News / Fog covers Delhi-NCR amid cold wave, temperature drops to 5 degrees Celsius

Fog covers Delhi-NCR amid cold wave, temperature drops to 5 degrees Celsius

India cold wave: The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category, as the overall AQI was 442 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Delhi fog, Delhi winters

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Wednesday as the minimum temperature fell to 5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the “severe” category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 442 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Severe cold wave hits India

A cold wave has hit India, leaving several states grappling with extreme cold conditions as temperatures drop to freezing levels. Among the worst-affected regions are Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Odisha, and Delhi.
 
 
Faridkot in Punjab experienced the coldest night with the temperature dipping to 0 degrees Celsius. Amritsar followed at 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities, including Pathankot, Bathinda, and Gurdaspur, registered 2.8 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees Celsius, and 3.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, as the cold wave persisted.
 
Haryana continued to experience freezing conditions, with Hisar recording the lowest temperature at 1.6 degrees Celsius. Sirsa, Karnal, Rohtak, and Bhiwani registered minimum temperatures between 2.6 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius.
 
In Rajasthan, Karauli recorded the coldest night at 1.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Fatehpur at 2.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD has cautioned about further temperature drops due to an approaching western disturbance.

IMD predicts intensified cold conditions

The IMD has forecast harsher cold conditions in the coming days as a new westerly disturbance is expected to impact the Himalayan region starting December 18. This weather system may bring severe cold to parts of Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas.

More From This Section

India china, India, China

LIVE News: Doval holds talks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on LAC issue

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Chief

India should show its glorious way of life to world: RSS chief Bhagwat

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Severe air pollution in Delhi as AQI hits 442; toxic haze blankets city

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K now part of India like any other state, region: LG Manoj Sinha

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Leaving India-US ties in a very good place, expect continuity: Biden admin

Grap-IV enforced across NCR

Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) has been implemented in the NCR since December 16 to tackle escalating pollution levels. These measures include curbing non-essential construction and demolition activities, regulating industrial emissions, and limiting the use of private vehicles to reduce pollution.
 
Under Grap-IV, there will be a ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities, and schools have shifted to a hybrid mode.

AQI classification

The CPCB classifies AQI levels into six categories:
Good (0-50)
Satisfactory (51-100)
Moderate (101-200)
Poor (201-300)
Very poor (301-400)
Severe (above 400)

Also Read

People sit around a bonfire amid fog on a cold winter morning at Sector 9, in Gurugram, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot coldest at zero degrees celsius

cold, cold wave

Severe cold wave hits India: North freezes, Delhi chokes on 'severe' AQI

Winter,IMD Weather Alert

People take refuge at night shelters as mercury dips to 7 degrees in Delhi

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Grap-III measures reimposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality hits 'very poor'

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Delhi-NCR shivers at 4.5 degrees Celsius; AQI slips to 'very poor' levels

Topics : cold wave Delhi winter North India cold wave BS Web Reports Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIGI IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon