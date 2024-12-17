Severe cold wave hits India: North freezes, Delhi chokes on 'severe' AQI

As winter tightens its grip across India, several states are reeling under extreme cold wave conditions, with temperatures plummeting to freezing lows. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Odisha, and Delhi are among the worst affected. Adding to the crisis, Delhi’s deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) has led to the reimposition of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to counter severe pollution levels.

Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir freeze

In Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, temperatures have nosedived well below freezing. Tabo in Himachal’s tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of -10.6°C on Monday night, emerging as the coldest spot.

Kashmir also remains in the grip of biting cold, with Srinagar’s minimum temperature plunging to -3.4°C for the second consecutive night. Popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg registered -4°C, while Pahalgam, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, dipped to -5°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly dry weather until December 26, with light snowfall likely in higher altitudes on December 21-22. The cold is expected to deepen over the next three days.

Delhi battles cold wave and severe pollution

Delhi’s winter chill intensified on Monday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5°C, 4.1 degrees below normal, marking the fourth instance in December where temperatures fell below 5°C.

Delhi’s air quality further deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category, prompting authorities to reimpose Grap Stage IV curbs from Monday night due to “highly unfavourable meteorological conditions.”

More From This Section

The restrictions include:

• A ban on construction activities and entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods.

• Schools shifting classes to hybrid mode, except for grades X and XII.

The combination of severe air quality and the biting cold has made outdoor activities a daunting challenge for Delhiites.

Rajasthan’s Fatehpur records below freezing point

Rajasthan remains gripped by extreme cold wave conditions. Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a frigid -0.4°C, the lowest temperature in the state. Churu followed at 1.5°C, while Alwar (2.2°C), Sikar (2.5°C), and Pilani (2.7°C) also experienced significant cold.

Other regions, including Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, remained equally chilly at 3.7°C, while Sirohi and Ganganagar recorded 4.9°C and 5.0°C, respectively.

Odisha and Telangana feel the chill

In Odisha, temperatures dropped to single digits across 15 locations. Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 1°C.

Meanwhile, Telangana, including Hyderabad, recorded its coldest spell of the season. Adilabad registered a minimum temperature of 5.2°C, while other notable lows included:

• Patancheru near Hyderabad: 6.4°C

• Rajendranagar in Hyderabad: 8.5°C

• Medak: 9.0°C

Punjab and Haryana: Severe cold grips the plains

Punjab and Haryana continue to face intense cold conditions. Faridkot and Hisar recorded lows of 0.6°C, while Ludhiana and Patiala saw temperatures dip to 3.6°C and 5.3°C, respectively.

In Haryana, Gurugram recorded 5.3°C, while Rohtak shivered at 4.2°C. Chandigarh, the shared capital, provided some relief with a daytime high of 26.1°C, though still above seasonal norms.

Himachal Pradesh under ‘orange’ warning

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ warning for isolated pockets in lower hills and plains of Himachal Pradesh, including Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. However, Shimla remained an exception, recording a relatively warm 10.9°C, more than 5 degrees above normal. (With agency inputs)