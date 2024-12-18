Musk denies claims of illegal use of Starlink devices in crisis-hit Manipur

SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Wednesday rejected the claims of Starlink devices being used in Manipur. Musk said in a social media post on X, “This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”

What did Indian security forces find in Manipur?

A unit of Indian security forces, The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had seized the internet devices along with other arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district. The security forces also shared pictures of those seized items on X, and surprisingly social media users pointed out that one of the devices had a Starlink logo. This revelation sparked the debate over the illegal use of Starlink devices in Manipur and Starlink does not have license to operate in India.

Pointing to it, an X user mentioned, “@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology.”

The state police reported seizing ‘an internet satellite antenna, an internet satellite router, and approximately 20 meters of FTP cables’ from the Keirao Khunou area of Manipur. The discovery of the device, resembling Musk’s Starlink, has prompted Indian authorities to investigate how such equipment reached the conflict-stricken region.

Starlink, known for offering satellite internet services, does not hold a license to operate in India. Since May last year, ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur have claimed over 250 lives and left thousands homeless.