IMD weather today: Delhi expects light rain after days of severe heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated a cloudy sky in the afternoon in Delhi, alongside thunderstorms, breezes and light downpour or showers at 25 to 35 km/h. The maximum temperature is anticipated to be around 44 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the IMD has likewise anticipated intense heatwave conditions across ten states. The weather office stated that heavy rainfall is additionally anticipated in the upcoming days over Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Isolated rain is anticipated in Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura.

IMD Weather forecasts 2024: Delhi today

Delhi is anticipated to receive light downpour and thunderstorms today. The IMD has anticipated the maximum temperature in the National Capital to be approx 44 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 38 per cent at 8.30 am.

Chances are that Delhiites might be able to see a shady sky in the afternoon today. There is likewise a chance of a thunderstorm and dust storm.





IMD Weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

In Bihar, 19 people passed away because of the heatwave, according to a report by ANI. Over 20 people are in various hospitals in one district, officials from the Aurangabad Health Department said.

IMD’s forecast stated that heatwave conditions will slowly subside over Central India and Northwest from today (May 31). IMD noted, “Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Konkan & Goa during 30th May-01st June; Gangetic West Bengal on 30th & 31st May, 2024".

IMD Weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall alert

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thunder showers are anticipated in all six zones. The Met office predicts for Telangana, light to moderate rain or thunder showers in isolated places on May 31.

The weather department mentions that heavy rainfall is also anticipated in the coming days over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim. Isolated rain is anticipated over Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura.