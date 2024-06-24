Home / India News / Yellow alert in Thane, Mumbai as heavy rainfall predicted for next 5 days

Yellow alert in Thane, Mumbai as heavy rainfall predicted for next 5 days

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected with gusty winds blowing at the rate of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in both Thane and Mumbai

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
Solapur: A woman covers herself and her children with a plastic sheet as it rains, in Solapur, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Regional Meteorological Department of Mumbai has issued a yellow warning alert in the areas of Thane and Mumbai for the next five days.

As per the forecast by the department, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected with gusty winds blowing at the rate of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in both Thane and Mumbai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further, the department has also issued an orange alert in the areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri for the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.65 to 115..55 mm) is likely expected in both areas.

Additionally, the Regional Forecast Department has also warned of an orange alert in the areas of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara. The areas are likely to receive heavy to very rainfall in a few places of these areas.

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains trigger yellow alert, Thane waterlogged; check IMD forecast

Other areas like Nasik, Jalgaon, Amravati, Bhandara and others have been issued a yellow alert. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are likely to be expected in these areas.

Earlier, due to heavy rains in several parts of Thane, the Fire Brigade Department responded to a high number of rescue calls. These calls were made in concern with tree falls, hoarding wall collapses and fire calls.

On Friday, six children were found injured due to the collapse of a shed at a football ground in Thane.

Also Read

IMD issues 'red alert' for North India, 'yellow' alert for Ladakh, Himachal

World Red Cross Day 2024: Date, history, theme, importance, and more

Bengaluru rains break 133-yr-old record, city registers wettest June day

As temperature crosses 47 degree Celsius, IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi

Australia to grow more yellow chana after India removes 40% import duty

CBI team to visit Patna, bring those arrested in Neet-UG case to Delhi

Lok Sabha LIVE news: PM Modi, other MPs set to take oath in first session after LS polls

Centre's 7-member panel to oversee NTA's functioning to meet amid exam row

LIVE: Central government's high-level committee on exam reforms to meet today amid NEET row

Indus Water Treaty: Pak delegation in Jammu to inspect two power projects

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Heavy rain and thunderstormheavy rainsMumbaiThaneMaharashtra

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story