North India to see above-normal heat days in March; mercury to cross 30°C

As March begins, India is witnessing a sharp contrast in weather patterns, soaring temperatures across the plains and the possibility of fresh snowfall in the hills. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a sustained rise in temperatures in northern and central regions, even as a weak western disturbance could bring light rain and snow to hilly states.

Heat intensifies across northwest and central India

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are currently running 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal across many parts of northwest India and are expected to remain appreciably to markedly above normal over the next seven days.

Central India is likely to see a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days. According to the latest weather bulletin, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha may see temperatures increase by about 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next three days before stabilising. Maharashtra is also expected to record a 2-4 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperatures over the next four days, while Gujarat could see a sharper spike of 3-5 degrees Celsius in the coming three days. Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Konkan and Goa on March 4 and 5, and across Gujarat between March 4 and 6.

Rain and snowfall likely in Himalayan states While the plains brace for an early onset of summer, parts of the Himalayan region may experience a brief spell of winter weather. Isolated to scattered light rainfall and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir between March 4 and 8, Himachal Pradesh on March 7 and 8, and Uttarakhand on March 8. In the Northeast, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Delhi braces for warmer days The national capital is set for a steady rise in temperatures over the coming week. The IMD has forecast a 3-4 degrees Celsius increase in maximum temperatures over the next seven days, with readings likely to remain appreciably to markedly above normal.