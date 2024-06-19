IMD weather today: Heatwave to ease in North, rainfall In Northeast India

According to weather forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), North India may experience relief from the scorching heatwave on June 19. From June 18 to June 20, the IMD has issued a red alert for Uttar Pradesh. It likewise gave an orange alert for northern Madhya Pradesh for June 19, Uttar Pradesh on June 21-22.

Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and northern Rajasthan are all under a yellow alert for June 19. Meanwhile, as the monsoon proceeds to other states, the IMD estimates severe rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the Assam-Meghalaya area throughout the following two days.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall warning

• India will experience below-average monsoon rainfall in June, according to the IMD's announcement yesterday on June 18. The forecast comes as the country's north and northwest continue to suffer from an intense heatwave.

• The beginning of the south-west rainfall will occur over Kerala on May 30, the nation has gotten 20% insufficient rains, adding to the continuous heatwave conditions.

• Isolated severe rain is probably over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh till June 2; Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura on June 19, and June 22 with isolated severe rainfall forecasts in certain areas.

• It is anticipated that Sikkim will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall on June 19, as well as isolated heavy rainfall on June 20 and heavy rainfall on June 21.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

According to the weather office, the Southwest Monsoon will expand further into Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal. It will also reach Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand in the coming days, providing relief from the scorching summer heat.

Meanwhile, India's oppressive heat wave continued. Temperatures reached 44-46 °C in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and northern Madhya Pradesh. On the 19th, severe heat wave conditions were expected in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, but they gradually subsided after that. Hot and humid weather conditions were probably going to win in Odisha on the nineteenth and twentieth, and in Bihar on the twentieth of June.

IMD weather forecasts: Delhi today

In a few places, heatwave conditions are anticipated. On Wednesday, the IMD reduced the heatwave alert from severe "red" to "orange." Warm nights are expected, said the IMD. It predicted the possibility of isolated thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph.