IMD weather today: More rainfall and alerts in several states of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert forecasting the possibility of severe rainfall in seven states today, which include Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Department of Delhi estimated cloudy sky and light showers with thunderstorms during the day in the national capital. IMD weather: Delhi today The temperature in Delhi today, on August 16, 2024, is 34.14 °C. The day's estimated a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 35.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h.

As per the India Meteorological Department, there is a chance of rainfall in Delhi on Friday. The forecast hints at an increase in temperatures in the Capital city until August 21.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

IMD in a press release stated, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days.”

Starting with the “isolated heavy rainfall,” the IMD mentioned rainfall will continue in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan till August 17, in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi on August 16 and Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till August 21.

Weather forecast 2024: West & Central India

The weather office further states that, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Konkan & Goa & Gujarat Region; isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch during next 7 days.”

IMD Weather forecast 2024: East and Northeast India

The IMD stated that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the northeast during the week and fairly widespread to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over east India are very likely.

The weather office states that “heavy rainfall” in West Bengal and Sikkim on August 16, which will proceed in West Bengal until August 18, in Manipur, Mizoram, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura until August 21, in Odisha until August 19, in Jharkhand until August 20, in Assam and Meghalaya from August 19 to 21.