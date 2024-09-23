IMD Weather update: Isolated rainfall predicted in parts of India

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted isolated rainfall across the country from September 23 to September 26. According to the IMD daily bulletin, the weather conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh (Gujarat) around September 23. With the influence of two upper-air cyclonic circulations, a low-pressure area will likely form over the West-central Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood in the next 24 hours.

Check out the region-wise weather update from across the country: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Intense showers in the southern regions Isolated intense rainfall is expected in the regions of Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Mahe (Puducherry) on September 23 and 24. The weather department has also projected isolated rainfall over Yanam, Telangana, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh between September 23 and 25. Similar conditions are expected in North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on September 23 and 24. Moderate rainfall is likely to occur over Karaikal (Puducherry), Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Weather forecast for east and northeast India

The IMD is also expecting moderate rainfall in the East and Northeast regions of India including West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Jharkhand and Bihar could also witness the same weather update in the coming four days. Other northeast regions like Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya are likely to expect heavy downpours from September 23 to 28. Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha might also experience similar rainfalls from September 23 to 28 and September 23 to 26, respectively.

Heavy downpour in western India

The western part of India is also likely to get light to moderate rainfall during the week except Saurashtra, Kachchh, and Gujarat region. In the next two days, there would be fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall expected during the next four days.

Goa and Konkan regions might also expect isolated heavy rainfall from September 23 to 26, Madhya Maharashtra to witness between September 23 and 27, and Marathwada between September 23 and 25. Some parts of Gujarat to witness heavy rainfall during September 25-27.

More From This Section

Dry weather in northwestern India

Northwest regions are also likely to experience dry weather conditions in Rajasthan whereas average rainfall is likely to occur over Northwest India for the same duration.