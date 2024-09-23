Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Share PM Modi's commitment to boost Lanka-India ties: President Dissanayake

Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president on Monday after his victory in Saturday's election

Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president on Monday after his victory in Saturday's election. Image: Twitter
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday said that he shares Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Dissanayake said this in a post on X in response to Prime Minister Modi's post on Sunday in which he congratulated the Marxist leader for his victory in Sri Lanka's presidential election.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for your kind words and support. I share your commitment to strengthening the ties between our nations. Together, we can work towards enhancing cooperation for the benefit of our peoples and the entire region," Dissanayake said.

Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president on Monday after his victory in Saturday's election.

Dissanayake, 56, the leader of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party's broader front National People's Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Modi in his post said he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the Indo-Lanka multifaceted cooperation.

"Congratulations @anuradisanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR," Modi said on X.

"I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region," the prime minister said.


First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

