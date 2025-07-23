The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Telangana, warning of extremely heavy rainfall between July 23 and 28. Simultaneously, an orange alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, coastal Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa.

Meanwhile, Delhi NCR is bracing for intense monsoon showers today, with light to moderate rain expected to continue through the week—bringing relief after Monday’s brief but cooling downpour in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

IMD weather update 2025: South peninsular India

The IMD forecasted extreme rainfall in a few isolated locations across Telangana. Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and Lakshadweep are among the other locations that are expected to see significant rainfall between July 23 and July 28.

The IMD forecasted extreme rainfall in a few isolated locations across Telangana. Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and Lakshadweep are among the other locations that are expected to see significant rainfall between July 23 and July 28.

It further stated that throughout the following five days, there is a high probability of severe surface winds over the South Peninsula of India, with a top speed of 40 to 50 kmph. IMD weather forecast 2025: West India

Over the next five days, there will likely be a lot of rainfall in this area. Isolated locations over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat could expect severe rainfall from July 23-28.