IMF's Gita Gopinath praises India's G20 Summit message, PM Modi responds

International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s deputy director Gita Gopinath, on Saturday exchanged pleasantries with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi at the 18th G20 Summit.

Sharing a photo with PM Modi, Gopinath congratulated him for successfully hosting the G20 Summit.

"Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on presiding over such a successful @g20org. India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all delegates," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In response, PM Modi said these efforts are a testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress.

"Thank you for the kind words. It is an honour to host the G20 summit. Our efforts are a testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress," Modi said.

Greatly honored to meet President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn whose life story is deeply inspiring. — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) September 9, 2023

On the first day of the G20 Summit, PM Modi hosted leaders from over 30 countries and organisations, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

The opening day of the two-day G20 Summit witnessed several crucial developments, including the 100 per cent consensus on the Delhi Declaration, formal induction of the African Union to the group, a biofuel alliance and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC).

After completing the proceedings of the 1st day of high-level conclave, President of Murmu hosted a dinner for the heads of state of the G20 group with nearly 400 guests.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and had organised about 200 meetings in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will culminate all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.