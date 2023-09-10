Home / India News / IMF's Gita Gopinath praises India's G20 Summit message, PM Modi responds

IMF's Gita Gopinath praises India's G20 Summit message, PM Modi responds

IMF's deputy director Gita Gopinath shared a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and complimented him on successfully hosting the G20 Summit

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter/@GitaGopinath

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s deputy director Gita Gopinath, on Saturday exchanged pleasantries with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi at the 18th G20 Summit.

Sharing a photo with PM Modi, Gopinath congratulated him for successfully hosting the G20 Summit.

"Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on presiding over such a successful @g20org. India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all delegates," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In response, PM Modi said these efforts are a testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress. 

"Thank you for the kind words. It is an honour to host the G20 summit. Our efforts are a testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress," Modi said.

On the first day of the G20 Summit, PM Modi hosted leaders from over 30 countries and organisations, including US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

The opening day of the two-day G20 Summit witnessed several crucial developments, including the 100 per cent consensus on the Delhi Declaration, formal induction of the African Union to the group, a biofuel alliance and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC).

After completing the proceedings of the 1st day of high-level conclave, President of Murmu hosted a dinner for the heads of state of the G20 group with nearly 400 guests.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and had organised about 200 meetings in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will culminate all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Rajasthan: Villages to receive meals at Rs 8 under the Indira Rasoi scheme

Qutub Minar, meal in Mehrauli: G20 leaders take in the Delhi experience

No report of any Indian national getting affected in Morocco earthquake

G20 Summit: President Biden attends private holy communion service in Delhi

G20 Summit New Delhi: Parts of Bharat Mandapam see some flooding in morning

Topics :Gita GopinathNarendra ModiIMFInternational Monetary FundG20 G20 summitG20 meetingG20 nationsG20 MeetBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story