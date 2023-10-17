In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to recognise same sex marriage and said it is up to Parliament to make laws recognising such unions.

A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha gave four separate judgments.

The court said there are no adoption rights for queer couples. While Narasimha agreed with Bhat and Kohli in not granting the right, Chandrachud and Kaul were in favour.

Bhat said that while the majority of the bench agrees with the CJI on the right of transgender persons in heterosexual relationships to marry as per existing laws, they disagree with him on the right of queer couples to adopt children.

"This is not to say that unmarried or non-heterosexual couples can't be good parents…the state as parens patriae has to explore all areas and to ensure all benefits reach the children at large in need of stable homes," said Bhat.

He said that denial of benefits such as a provident fund and pension to queer partners may have a discriminatory effect.

"Addressing these concerns means a range of policy choices and involving multiple legislative architecture. On May 3, the Solicitor General said that a High Powered Committee will be formed by the Union to examine these aspects," he said.

CJI Chandrachud said that the Court cannot strike down the Special Marriage Act (SMA) or read words into the SMA due to the institutional limitations. The court cannot read words into allied laws like the Succession Act as it would amount to legislation.

"Failure of the State to recognize the bouquet of rights flowing from a queer relationship amounts to discrimination. Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on the basis of sexual orientation," he said.

Justice Kaul, while agreeing with the CJI, said that same sex relationships have been recognised from antiquity, not just for sexual activities but as relationships for emotional fulfilment. "I have referred to certain Sufi traditions....I agree with the judgment of CJI. …the court has been guided by constitutional morality and not social morality. These unions are to be recognized as a union to give partnership and love," he said.

He said he disagreed with Justice Bhat that the SMA was enacted with the sole objective of heterosexual marriages.

"I have said that the Special Marriage Act is violative of Article 14 (on the right to equality). But there are interpretative limitations in including homosexual unions in it. As rightly pointed out by the Solicitor General, tinkering with the Special Marriage Act can have a cascading effect," he said.