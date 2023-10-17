Home / India News / NHAI facing difficulties in DPRs as firms not ready to accept tech: Min

NHAI facing difficulties in DPRs as firms not ready to accept tech: Min

Addressing the 'CRISIL India Infrastructure Conclave 2023', he said big players in the steel and cement industry are indulging in cartelisation to jack-up prices

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to Gadkari, rating of companies who make DPRs is a big challenge | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is facing difficulties in the preparation of detailed project reports, as companies concerned are not ready to accept new technology, union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

The road transport and highways minister said that the government is encouraging the use of new technologies.

Addressing the 'CRISIL India Infrastructure Conclave 2023', he said big players in the steel and cement industry are indulging in cartelisation to jack-up prices.

"... the steel industry and cement industry... whenever they get the chance, they make the cartel and increase the rate," he said.

According to Gadkari, rating of companies who make DPRs is a big challenge.

"The preparation of DPRs is a big problem for NHAI... there is no perfect DPR anywhere in any project," Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said.

"While making DPR, they (companies engaged in DPR making) are not ready to accept new technology, new innovation, new research and even the standard of DPRs are so low that everywhere (there is) additional scope of work," he said.

Talking about high logistics costs in India, he pointed out that in India, logistics cost is 14-16 per cent, compared to 8-10 per cent in China.

Nitin GadkariNHAITechnology

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

