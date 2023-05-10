Home / India News / In talks with industry for development of electric highways: Gadkari

In talks with industry for development of electric highways: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he is in discussion with industry players on development of economically viable electric highways

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In talks with industry for development of electric highways: Gadkari

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he is in discussion with industry players on development of economically viable electric highways.

The minister for road transport and highways highlighted the need to develop "import substitute cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous technology", asserting that sustainable development is the ultimate goal.

"The way our cities are developing, ultimately we (will) need to reform our urban laws. At the same time these cities and this traffic congestion and pollution is becoming a big challenge for the society. A city like Bengaluru, it is difficult for people to go to their office, it takes two hours," Gadkari said at a CII event here.

He emphasised that big corporates need to come forward and build sustainable business models.

"Yesterday I had a discussion with Tata and other people, that how we can make economically viable electric highway," Gadkari said.

The minister stated that there is a need to convince people that making hydrogen from water, ethanol etc. is possible and our talent and knowledge pool can be leveraged for this.

He highlighted that adopting a circular economy can significantly bring down manufacturing costs and reduce imports. Recycling metals like copper, aluminium etc. can reduce the auto component manufacturing costs by 20-25 per cent.

Also Read

India's highways infra to match US by 2024, work underway, says Gadkari

India all set to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25: Nitin Gadkari

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari

UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

SC rejects plea seeking recusal of CJI from petitions on same-sex marriage

Enhanced competitiveness of economy will attract more investments: PHDCCI

Laws permit individual to adopt child: Supreme Court on same-sex marriage

Delhi CM approves draft policy for regulating cab, delivery aggregators

FinMin to take call on Rs 3,000 crore infusion into 3 PSU general insurers

Topics :Nitin GadkariHighways

First Published: May 10 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story