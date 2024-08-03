Incessant rain lashes Kolkata, waterlogging in several parts of city

Incessant rain lashed Kolkata and its neighbouring districts on Saturday as a low-pressure area turned into a deep depression, an official said.

As a result of the rains, waterlogging was reported from several parts of Kolkata. Similar was the scene in the neighbouring cities of Howrah, Salt Lake and Barrackpore.

The situation would remain the same throughout the day, the weather office said.

According to the police, ankle-deep water was reported from parts of central and south Kolkata, but traffic movement was not disrupted.

Parts of the city experienced up to 7 cm rainfall since Friday afternoon, a weather official said.