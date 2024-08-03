Broadcast Bill threatens independence of press, curbs free speech: Congress

He alleged the Centre is trying to “harm the economic viability of independent creators” by imposing regulations that treat them the same as large media corporations.

More From This Section

“The Bill labels anyone uploading videos, making podcasts, or writing about current affairs as digital news broadcasters,” the Congress leader said, adding that this will impact individuals and teams providing independent news coverage.

He claimed that the Bill imposes heavy regulatory burdens on small content creators and failing in compliance of the rules due to lack of resources could result in their potential shutdowns.

Khera criticised the requirement to have online creators to establish content evaluation committees, arguing that it introduces pre-publication censorship. He also expressed concern that monitoring ‘negative influencers’, which he said threatens dissenting voices.

Khera argued that treating content creators, who monetise their platforms, on par with traditional broadcasters will discourage new entrants in the industry.

“This is exactly how the government finished the crypto market in India,” he added.

He also alleged that the drafting process of the Bill did not include stakeholders such as civil society and journalists.

The second draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, was shared with stakeholders this week. According to a report by the Hindu Business Line, it may apply to content creators with a subscriber count of at least one million