Incessant rainfall in Kerala uproot trees, inundate low-lying areas

Incessant and heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Kerala on Sunday, widely uprooting trees, triggering mudslides in high ranges, and inundating low-lying areas.
Though no major casualties were reported anywhere, sporadic damage to houses and vehicles occurred in various districts.
A house was damaged in Kottakkal in Malappuram, a hilly terrain, due to a mudslide last evening following incessant rains, but the family escaped unhurt.
Huge trees were uprooted and traffic was impacted for some time in Sultan Bathery in northern Wayanad and at Chungam in southern Kottayam district.
Fireforce personnel sprang into action and cleared the road after cutting and removing the logs.
Vehicles were damaged after an uprooted tree fell upon them in Nileswaram in Kasaragod, local people said.
With heavy rains continuing in Thiruvananthapuram, authorities cautioned people about their plan to increase water release into the river from Neyyar Dam here.
The four shutters of the dam would be raised by 20 centimeters each on Sunday morning, district authorities said, and urged people living on the banks of the Neyyar river to exercise caution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
