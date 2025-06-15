Tripura eyeing tea boom as govt support, unused land fuel expansion plans

Tripura is witnessing a big transformation in its tea sector, with large tracts of unused government-allotted land and rising production figures setting the stage for what officials are calling a tea uprising in the northeastern state.

Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) Chairman Samir Ghosh said the state's tea industry holds immense potential due to underutilised land and favourable policies.

Altogether 12,832 hectares were allotted by the government for tea cultivation, but only 6,000 hectares are currently being utilised. The remaining 6,832 hectares are lying vacant, Ghosh told PTI, emphasising the untapped potential for expanding cultivation.

Unlike several other states that cap tea garden land at 4.2 hectares, Tripura imposes no ceiling, allowing both large-scale and small-scale growers to flourish.

That gives Tripura a clear competitive edge. Plus, Tripura tea has a very strong liquor it's one of our biggest strengths, Ghosh said. Currently, Tripura has 54 tea gardens, including five run directly by the government, 11 managed by cooperative societies, and the remaining under private ownership. Additionally, around 2,800 small tea growers, each cultivating on 12 hectares, contribute nearly 30 per cent to the state's total tea production. To support these growers, TTDC is ramping up local infrastructure. We are setting up a modern tea processing centre in Machhmara in Dhalai district, and a tea auction centre is coming up at Brahmakunda in West Tripura district, Ghosh said.

The auction centre, being developed with financial support from the North Eastern Council (NEC) at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore, is expected to help local growers secure better prices and reduce dependence on auction houses in Assam. Our teas are currently sold under the Assam label. With this auction centre, we aim to build a distinct identity for Tripura tea, asserted Ghosh. Production has seen a dramatic upswing in recent years. According to State Cabinet Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Tripura's tea production has grown from 2 lakh kg in 2017-18 to 7.55 lakh kg in 2024-25. This jump in production is the result of the state government's strong political will to revive and promote the sector, Nath told PTI.

Since 2018, the state government has launched multiple initiatives to give Tripura tea a national and international presence. A unique Tripura Tea' logo was unveiled in 2018, and TTDC has also introduced its own branded offerings. Further efforts are underway to establish more processing units for green tea, orthodox tea, and CTC (Crush, Tear, Curl) variants, officials said. In an innovative distribution strategy, TTDC has also started selling Tripureswari Packet Tea' through Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets, bringing locally-produced tea directly into ration shops. Beyond industry-focused steps, the state government has undertaken measures to improve the lives of tea workers, too.