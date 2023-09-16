Home / India News / Include local dialect in Gramin Dak Sevaks recruitment: NSF to Centre

Include local dialect in Gramin Dak Sevaks recruitment: NSF to Centre

Welcoming the recruitment drive, the NSF said the draft notification by the department of posts stipulates Hindi or English as the local language for the engagement of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Nagaland

Press Trust of India Kohima
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Welcoming the Centre's decision to open new branch post offices (BPOs) in the state, the Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has requested it to include proficiency in local dialect as an additional qualification for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

NSF said it has learnt that the department of posts intends to recruit 173 Gramin Dak Sevaks, branch postmasters (BPM) and assistant branch postmasters (ABPMs) to serve in these newly established BPOs.

"The NSF is delighted to acknowledge the ministry of communication's initiative in the department of posts to open 70 new BPOs in Nagaland. These BPOs are expected to bring essential banking and postal services closer to remote villages of the state, a commendable step towards rural development," a statement by the NSF said.

Welcoming the recruitment drive, the NSF said the draft model notification by the department of posts stipulates Hindi or English as the local language for the engagement of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Nagaland.

"While these languages are important, this criteria effectively limits the opportunities of local youths, as they must compete with candidates from outside the state, who, due to differing marking patterns, often have better academic proficiency in Hindi and English," the NSF said.

They also pointed out that candidates from outside Nagaland face difficulties in communicating with the local population due to their limited knowledge of the local tribal dialects/languages.

They said in the past a significant number of candidates from outside the state either do not join or opt for transfers to their home states, rendering the purpose of opening BPOs in remote Nagaland villages less effective.

During the 2020-21 recruitment cycle, only 29 out of 55 selected candidates joined, and several of them subsequently resigned or exercised their transfer option, they said.

"This trend threatens to undermine the vital services that these BPOs aim to provide to the people of Nagaland," the NSF remarked.

NSF urged upon the Department of Postal Services to consider amending the draft model notification by including "Proficiency in any of the local dialects of Nagaland as an additional qualification," alongside Hindi and English, for the engagement of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Nagaland.

Also Read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Manipur Naga groups demand inmediate justice for women paraded naked

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

US NSF invested $150 mn in India in last 5 years through 200 projects

Special NIA court convicts sixth accused in Bengaluru fake currency case

Two terrorists killed in encounter with forces near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Asaram approaches Raj HC for parole, court seeks reply from state govt

Breeding, cheetah selection strategies at focus in Project Cheetah's 2nd yr

Aurangabad to be called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

Topics :NagalandPostal departmentlanguages

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story