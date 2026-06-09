India 5th largest military spender in 2025, deployed 12 warheads: Sipri

With $92.1 billion in expenditure, India was the world’s fifth-largest military spender in 2025, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) stated in its Yearbook 2026 released on Monday. India’s military spending jumped 8.9 per cent last year from 2024, the report added.

Sipri also stated that India was the world’s second-largest arms importer from 2021 to 2025, accounting for 8.2 per cent of global imports.

India continued to expand its nuclear arsenal in 2025, and by January 2026, it had about 190 nuclear warheads, Sipri added. The yearbook also estimated that India had deployed 12 nuclear warheads last year, suggesting a gradual increase in the operational readiness of its nuclear arsenal.

According to the report, this is the first time India’s arsenal has been categorised as operationally deployed rather than entirely stockpiled, suggesting a gradual shift from New Delhi’s long-held practice of keeping nuclear warheads and delivery systems stored separately in peacetime. “India is believed to have once again slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2025 and continued development of new types of nuclear delivery systems,” the Sipri report stated, adding that the modernisation programme “is increasingly focused on developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets throughout China, although planning also continues to be focused on India’s long-standing rivalry with Pakistan.”

Agni-V and China deterrence Sipri also highlighted India’s continued development of the Agni-V missile , warning that it could complicate the China-India-Pakistan nuclear balance. “With the potential to further develop the Agni as an intercontinental-range ballistic missile, India will acquire the ability to hold at risk the entirety of China’s territory, giving it deterrence parity but not numerical or overall strategic parity with China, as well as significantly complicating the China–India–Pakistan nuclear balance,” the yearbook stated. India-Pakistan tensions and regional instability Sipri noted that Asia and Oceania continued to witness intensifying strategic competition, military build-ups and domestic instability in 2025, with several regional flashpoints remaining at risk of escalating into major interstate conflicts.