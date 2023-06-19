India aims to voice concerns of Global South, African nations: Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday said that India through its G20 presidency strives to echo the voice of the Global South which also features concerns of African nations.

"India's priority under it's G20 presidency is towards putting on the table, the voice of the Global South which also features that of African nations," the Foreign Secretary, who was briefing the media on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to the US and Egypt, said while responding to a question on including the African Union in the G20 ambit.

India has been emphasising on including the issues pertaining to the Global South under the G20 platform.

Modi had inaugurated the 'Voice of the Global South Summit' in January this year.

