Home / India News / India ancient living civilisation due to immortal ideas of seers: PM Modi

India ancient living civilisation due to immortal ideas of seers: PM Modi

At Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj's centenary event, PM Modi praised his contributions and said his ideas have inspired many of the government's welfare schemes across different sectors

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi also referred to the preceding speech of a Jain seer, noting that he was apparently blessing Operation Sindoor (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday India is the most ancient living civilisation of the world due to the immortal ideas and philosophies of its saints and seers.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual figure Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj's birth anniversary here, PM Modi paid rich tributes to his contribution in different fields and asserted that his ideas have inspired the government's welfare schemes.

Be it providing house, drinking water or health insurance, the government is ensuring saturation coverage of its welfare measures so that no one is left behind, he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit five nations from July 2, attend Brics Summit in Brazil

PM Modi also referred to the preceding speech of a Jain seer, noting that he was apparently blessing Operation Sindoor.

The prime minister's mere mention of "Jo humein chhedega" brought massive cheers from the audience but he did not dwell any further on the issue.

He said India introduced the world to the strength of "ahimsa" (non-violence) when it used violence to quell violence for thousands of years.

He said his government has vowed to rid the country of "slavery mindset".

He reiterated his nine pledges and urged people to follow them. The pledges are: saving water, planting a tree in mother's memory, cleanliness, going 'vocal for local', travelling to explore different places in the country, adopting natural farming, having a healthy lifestyle, sports and yoga adoption, and helping the poor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Act of 'revenge': Three nabbed for 'poisoning' tigress, 4 cubs in Karnataka

Centre to hold meeting of state, UT cooperation ministers on June 30

Heavy rainfall blocks national highway in several places in Uttarakhand

Elderly Ludhiana couple dies by suicide after alleged harassment over EMIs

'What can be done if a friend rapes friend?' TMC leader on Kolkata gangrape

Topics :Narendra ModiJain communityHindutvaModi govt

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story