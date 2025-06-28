India ancient living civilisation due to immortal ideas of seers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday India is the most ancient living civilisation of the world due to the immortal ideas and philosophies of its saints and seers.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual figure Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj's birth anniversary here, PM Modi paid rich tributes to his contribution in different fields and asserted that his ideas have inspired the government's welfare schemes.

Be it providing house, drinking water or health insurance, the government is ensuring saturation coverage of its welfare measures so that no one is left behind, he said.

PM Modi also referred to the preceding speech of a Jain seer, noting that he was apparently blessing Operation Sindoor.