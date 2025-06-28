Centre to hold meeting of state, UT cooperation ministers on June 30

The Centre will hold a meeting of Cooperation Ministers of all states and Union Territories on June 30 to discuss ways to strengthen the cooperative sector in the country.

The 'Manthan Baithak' at Bharat Mandapam here will be chaired by Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

The meeting would discuss all major initiatives of the government, including establishment of 2 lakh new Multi-purpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), dairy and fisheries cooperative societies to strengthen last-mile rural service delivery.

A key highlight will be the deliberation on the world's largest grain storage scheme in the cooperative sector.

The meeting will serve as a platform to review progress, exchange views and chart the way forward to achieve the collective goal of strengthening the cooperative sector in the country, an official statement said.

It aims to foster a shared understanding and develop a coordinated endeavour to advance the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' through a mutual convergence. The role of states in the activities of three new National Multi-state Cooperative Societies, National Cooperative Export Ltd (NCEL), National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL), and Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Ltd (BBSSL), will also be reviewed. Discussions will extend to the White Revolution 2.0 and embedding circularity and sustainability in India's dairy sector, alongside procurement support price for pulse and maize farmers under the Atmanirbharta Abhiyan, the statement said. Key digital transformative initiatives such as PACS computerization, and the computerization of Registrar Cooperative Society (RCS) offices of states/UTs will be reviewed, with a special focus on the National Cooperative Database and its utility for policy planning.