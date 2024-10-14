India became 'Pharmacy of the World' during Covid-19: JP Nadda

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda described India as the ‘pharmacy of the world’ on Monday, while highlighting the country’s significant global role during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader spoke on the country’s emergence as a global leader in health resilience and innovation at the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA).

Held in New Delhi, the conference brought together leaders from over 120 countries to discuss regulatory practices, share knowledge, and explore collaborative solutions for improving global healthcare.





India's vaccine production during the pandemic Reflecting on India’s Covid-19 response, Nadda said: “During the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, India emerged not only as a global leader in health resilience and innovation but also reaffirmed its role as the pharmacy of the world." He highlighted how India rapidly expanded healthcare infrastructure and ramped up vaccine production to meet both domestic and international demands. “This prestigious platform [19th ICDRA] reflects our shared commitment to enhancing global healthcare standards and safeguarding public health,” Nadda said in his address.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, which successfully inoculated over a billion people, was noted as a significant achievement. Nadda praised the healthcare workers and government policies, stating: "India played an important role in ensuring affordable access to essential medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies for nations across the globe."

The minister also noted India’s assistance to over 150 countries during the pandemic, guided by the philosophy of “Vasudheva Kutumbakam,” an ancient Indian concept meaning "the world is one family."

Cross-border collaboration essential for healthcare: Nadda

Nadda emphasised that India is not just a participant but a partner in building a healthier and more resilient world. “The theme of this conference resonates deeply with our core belief that collaboration across borders, sectors, and disciplines is essential for creating lasting health solutions," he said.

He also outlined India’s efforts to modernise its regulatory framework, with eight drug testing labs now operational and two more in the pipeline. Additionally, eight mini testing labs have been established at various ports to expedite the testing of imported materials. More than 95 per cent of regulatory processes in India have been digitised, and the country’s medical device industry is now under regulation as well.

Nadda highlighted India’s commitment to global health through a focus on three key principles: skill, speed, and scale. By adhering to these principles, India has been able to meet the global demand for pharmaceutical products while maintaining international quality standards.

He expressed optimism that the conference would provide a valuable platform for exchanging knowledge and addressing key issues related to drug and medical device regulation.

"I am confident that the discussions during the conference will culminate in concrete recommendations for actions by regulatory authorities and related institutions, paving the way to improve regulatory capacities over the next two years before the next conference," he concluded.