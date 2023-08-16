Home / India News / India benefitted greatly from his leadership: PM pays tributes to Vajpayee

ANI
Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former PM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said that the late leader played a pivotal role in boosting the nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said that the country has benefitted greatly from Vajpayee's leadership

"I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors,"

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year, his birthday.

Topics :Narendra ModiAtal Bihari VajpayeeTwitterIndia

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

