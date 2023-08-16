Home / India News / Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises above danger mark once again: Data

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data, the water level has witnessed a steady rise, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 meters to 205.39 meters at 10 pm on Tuesday

Heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, has led to a rapid increase in the river's water level

Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
The water level in the Yamuna River has once again risen above the danger mark, reaching 205.39 meters at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data, the water level has witnessed a steady rise, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 meters to 205.39 meters at 10 pm on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, has led to a rapid increase in the river's water level.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 204.94 m, at 6 pm.

According to the CWC, Yamuna's water level crossed the warning level at 3 pm in Delhi with the level rising to 204.57 meters. The 'warning' level is 204.5 m.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) predicted that the level is set to rise further to 205 m by 5 am on Wednesday.

A month earlier heavy rainfall in the river's catchment area caused floods in several areas of the national capital. On July 13, the Yamuna in Delhi registered its highest-ever recorded flood level at 208.66 m.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

