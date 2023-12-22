INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

Leaders of the Opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have hit the streets today to protest against the suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament in an "undemocratic manner" during the winter session.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi and other members of the alliance addressed the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which kicked off at 11 am.

VIDEO | "Two-three youths entered the Parliament with smoke cannister and we saw how BJP MPs got scared and ran away. Now, it is definitely a question of a security breach but the reason behind the protest (of youth intruding into the Lok Sabha) is unemployment," says Congress MP… — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2023

At the rally, Gandhi also said that by suspending the Opposition MPs, the government has silenced crores of people as every MP carries lakhs of votes and represents the people of the country.

'Can't take away our right to speak'

After the Gandhi scion, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to the dais to train guns at the BJP-ruled Centre for the unprecedented suspension of MPs.

"Under our Constitution, everyone has the right to speak. When we give notice [in Parliament] we are not even given a chance to read the notice. Should I say that the BJP govt is not letting a Dalit speak?"

He said that their right to speak cannot be taken away. "This freedom was given to us by Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. You suspend Opposition MPs and pass laws unopposed… We have to fight together."

'Govt cannot murder democracy'

Speaking about the protest, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "In the history of democracy in the world, 146 MPs have never been suspended... People should know that democracy is in danger. The protest is to tell the people that whatever is happening is wrong for the future of the country... There is only one solution, people should change this government and bring the INDIA Alliance into power."

"This government cannot murder the democracy as it is doing now and it cannot rule the country any more. Parliament is 'superme' in our democracy and Ambedkar made it clear. He even went on to say 'Opposition is important for parliament'. But they are killing the opposition, this is fascism. Can we afford this fascist dictatorship? The INDIA bloc should fight together and defeat the BJP. The Constitution and democracy must be saved...it is under attack," Communist Party of India (CPI) 's D Raja said.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala, at the INDIA bloc's protest at Jantar Mantar, told news agency PTI, "Democracy is being strangled in India. If Parliament has to be run without opposition, if there is no freedom to ask questions, if the accountability of the government is not fixed, and if the Constitution is not followed, then what meaning will be left of Parliament."

He said that the INDIA bloc is fighting the battle together and will "neither be afraid nor get tired nor stop."

BJP's response on mass suspension of MPs

In response, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said at a press briefing, "They [suspended MPs] themselves came and said to suspend them. The Congress party has such a low-level strategy."

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "The Speaker is the custodian of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha Speaker is saying repeatedly that he is responsible for the security. Why are they not trusting what the Speaker is saying? They were deliberately looking for revenge after the defeat in the Assembly elections. They had been planning internally and they got the opportunity."

Bulk suspension of MPs in Parliament

A series of suspensions ensued in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after the Winter Session witnessed disruptions following the December 13 breach of Parliament security incident with demands of a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

Ahead of the sine-die conclusion of the session, three more Opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha, pushing the total number of suspensions to a record-breaking 146.

On Thursday, the Opposition MPs, including those suspended, marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk as a mark of protest against the move by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

During the earlier protest, Kharge urged the government to "behave democratically", alleging that the BJP does not have faith in democracy.

"Parliament is a big Panchayat. If one will not speak in Parliament where would one speak. It is unfortunate that Home Minister Shah and Prime Minister Modi did not come to the House to apprise about the security breach. They spoke about issues which should be spoken in the House, outside it," he said, adding that PM Modi had violated parliamentary privilege by not speaking on the security breach issue inside the Parliament.

(With agency input)

