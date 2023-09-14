Home / India News / INDIA bloc parties to boycott debate shows of these 14 news anchors

INDIA bloc parties to boycott debate shows of these 14 news anchors

The opposition parties have repeatedly accused a section of the media of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in news coverage and during debates

BS Web Team New Delhi
The INDIA Coordination Committee held a meeting at Sharad Pawar's house (File)

Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
The opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday announced they will boycott the debate shows and events of 14 news anchors.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the INDIA media committee took the decision in a virtual meeting held on Thursday afternoon.

The list released by Khera includes Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Anand Narasimhan, Arnab Goswami, Ashok Shrivastav, Chitra Tripathi, Gaurav Sawant, Navika Kumar, Prachi Parashar, Rubika Liaquat, Shiv Aroor, Sudhir Chaudhary, and Sushant Sinha.

While there has been no word on whether INDIA bloc is boycotting just these anchors or their news channels as well, according to a report by Newslaundry, representatives of the alliance bloc will not appear on Republic Bharat, Times Now, Sudarshan News and Doordarshan.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also released a copy of the decision taken by INDIA media committee on X. 

Earlier, the INDIA alliance's coordination committee had authorised the Sub-Group on Media to decide upon the names of the anchors and shows that INDIA leaders would boycott. The first meeting of the coordination committee took place at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi.

The opposition parties have repeatedly accused a section of the media of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in news coverage and during debates.

On September 13, the committee said that they would hold their first joint public meeting in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October, and the constituent parties will start seat-sharing talks "at the earliest." The rally will focus on rising prices, unemployment, and alleged corruption by the BJP government.

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

