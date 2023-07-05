Home / Industry / News / India begins anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese solar panels' frame

India begins anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese solar panels' frame

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports of aluminium frames for solar panels from China following a complaint by a domestic manufacturer, according to a notification.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of 'aluminium frame for solar panels/modules' originating in or exported from China.

The application for the investigations has been filed by Vishakha Metals.

The DGTR in a notification said the applicant has alleged that the product is exported by China into India at dumped prices in significant quantities for a prolonged period and that is impacting the industry.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated written application by the domestic industry...on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry...the authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation," the notification said.

The product plays a fundamental role in the overall assembly of the solar panel/module.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

Topics :anti-dumping probe on solar cellsAnti-dumpinganti-dumping probesolar panel

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

