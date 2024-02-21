Home / India News / India, Canada discuss collaboration in science, technology sector

India, Canada discuss collaboration in science, technology sector

A high-level Canadian delegation led by Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan province, held discussions with Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh

Photo: Scott Moe's X account
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India and Canada on Wednesday discussed collaboration as well as joint ventures in areas like electric vehicles, cyber physical system, quantum technologies, green hydrogen fuel and deep ocean mining.

A high-level Canadian delegation led by Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan province, held discussions with Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on partnerships in areas such as clean technologies, bioeconomy, bio-based materials for different applications, food & agriculture technologies, affordable healthcare including pharmaceuticals and biomedical instrumentation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Singh categorically mentioned 'Global Biofuels Alliance' (GBA), an initiative by India as the G20 Chair last year, bringing together the biggest consumers and producers of biofuels to drive development and deployment of biofuels.

Welcoming the Canadian delegation, Singh said 23 lakh Indian diaspora were reinforcing Indo-Canadian relations and contributing to the development of both the nation.

Moe said the relationship has grown between India and Saskatchewan, especially after opening their office in Delhi, and strengthens their resolve to work with India and achieve collective growth.

He said academia, research institutions and industries of both countries have strong bonding and are "playing the role of catalyst in our strategic research and development partnerships".

Also Read

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

Canada imposes 2-year cap on student visas, reducing new visas by 35%

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Explained: Why Air Canada had to refund a customer misled by a chatbot

Delhi Chalo march on hold for 2 days: Farmer leaders after border clashes

Termination of woman's job due to marriage is gender discrimination: SC

GCCs become attractive choice for talent on back of better pay, growth

Fali S Nariman: A fearless advocate with unmatched eloquence and tenacity

Farmer dies as police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Haryana

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CanadaScienceTechnologytrade

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story