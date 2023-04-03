PM Modi urges CBI to go after all corrupt persons, no matter how powerful

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's attack on the corruption that took place during the ten years of the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the same issue with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked the agency to go after all corrupt persons, no matter how powerful. “No corrupt person should be spared. There should be no laxity in our efforts. This is the wish of the country, this is the wish of the countrymen. The country, law and constitution are with you,” he said, addressing the CBI on its 60th anniversary.

The PM said corruption was no ordinary crime. “It snatches the rights of the poor, it begets many other crimes, corruption is the biggest obstacle in the path of justice and democracy,” he said in a 30-minute speech that top CBI officials listened to with rapt attention. He congratulated the agency on its track record and credibility. Every crime, whether it was at the level of the panchayat or massive bank frauds, "the call is refer it to the CBI, they will find the culprits," he said, adding this attested to the expertise of the CBI when it came to solving crime ranging from cybercrime to complex criminal investigations involving government servants.

"India cannot move forward without professional and efficient Institutions like CBI. From bank frauds to wildlife-related frauds, the CBI's scope of work has increased manifold, but its main responsibility is to make the country corruption free," he said.

Targeting the previous Congress government, the PM said: "Ten ago, there was a competition among people – who could be more corrupt.Huge scams took place during that time but the accused did not back off because the system stood by them... After 2014, we worked on a mission mode against root causes of corruption and hoarders of black money," he said.

"Where there is corruption, the youth do not get proper opportunities. Only a special ecosystem flourishes there. Corruption is the biggest enemy of talent and it is from here that nepotism and 'parivarvad' (family rule) get strengthened," he added, drawing into the ambit the larger opposition including the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Prime Minister said that the government has ensured utmost transparency in systems: he recalled how the 2G spectrum allocation gave rise to a massive scam. In contrast the 5G spectrum allocation process was marked by transparency and no one could raise a finger. Modi said there had been a period of policy paralysis in the country but since 2014, the government's primary goal had been to reinstate, nurture and strengthen people's belief in the system.

He also said his government will work towards strengthening institutions, not weakening or capturing them like previous governments.