India concerned over unmet climate finance pledges by developed countries

India on Tuesday expressed deep concerns over the failure of developed countries to meet financial commitments for a Just Transition, climate adaptation, and additional funding for biodiversity conservation in developing economies at the World Governments Summit. This comes a day after almost all United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) countries missed the February 10 deadline to submit their third round of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to slash carbon emissions. So far, only 10 of the 198 member countries have submitted their NDCs to the UNFCCC, including the UK, US, Brazil, Switzerland, UAE, and Uruguay, which together account for 16 per cent of global emissions.

This assumes significance as COP29 in Baku mobilised only $300 billion per year by 2035 in climate finance, against the $1.3 trillion annual demand by developing nations by 2030.

"Climate change and biodiversity loss remain critical challenges, and these cannot be addressed without a transformative change in how the world approaches development," climate change minister of India Bhupender Yadav said at the XDG 2045 ministerial roundtable in Dubai.

Speaking on the crucial issue of ‘means of implementation’, Yadav pointed out that the financial resources required to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), address climate change, and ensure environmental sustainability remain far below what was promised by developed nations. Despite numerous pledges, financial flows to developing countries have been insufficient to meet the pressing needs of climate adaptation, mitigation, and biodiversity preservation.

He noted that without adequate financing, many nations—particularly those with the greatest vulnerabilities—face a debt burden that threatens their ability to pursue sustainable development.

Also Read

He urged developed countries to fulfil the financial promises made and work together to close this gap as the world approaches the final stretch towards 2030.

Taking a cue from India’s development strategy, Yadav proposed that the world should be committed to pursuing green growth and continue making concerted efforts in afforestation, sustainable agriculture, and green infrastructure to ensure that development is in harmony with the environment. “We should continue to invest in climate resilience, ensuring that communities can withstand the impacts of climate change,” he added.

According to the Asian Development Bank, climate change could lead to a potential gross domestic product (GDP) loss of around 17 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region by 2070, with some countries like India facing even higher losses of up to 24.7 per cent under a high-emission scenario.

Factors contributing to GDP loss include rising sea levels, decreased labour productivity, increased energy demand, and river-based flooding, among others. To mitigate the effects of climate change, India and other countries in the region will need to adapt and implement climate change mitigation strategies.