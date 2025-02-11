JEE-Main results: 14 candidates score perfect 100, maximum from Rajasthan

Fourteen candidates from across the country have bagged perfect score in the first edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2025 with maximum of them being from Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

Twelve out of the 14 top scorers are from general category and one each from OBC and SC categories.

More than 12.58 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam.

Among the candidates who secured an NTA score of 100, five are from Rajasthan, two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Maharashtra.

According to NTA officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, a senior official explained.

The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees, the official added.

The examination was held in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The exam was also conducted in 15 cities outside India including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.

While the first edition of the exam was conducted in January-February, the second edition is scheduled in April. Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2025 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.