ONGC well in Assam capped after 16 days of gas leakage: Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of its crude oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district after 16 days of gas leakage from there.
He said the capping was done without any injury, casualty or fire.
"ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of well RDS#147A at 1115 hours hrs today. This blowout started on 12th June and has been capped successfully within shortest possible time following all the best practices," Puri said in a post on X.
He said the crisis management team of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) along with the international well control experts "finally brought the curtains down on the gas well blowout through meticulous planning and concerted efforts in a safe manner, without any injury, casualty or fire, testifying the competency of crisis management".
The minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state government officials for their support to the team on the ground.
The blowout took place on June 12 at Well No RDS 147A of Rig No SKP 135 of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk in Bhatiapar.
A private firm, SK Petro Services, was operating the well on behalf of the state-run Maharatna company.
Around 350 families were evacuated from the neighbouring areas as a safety measure.
