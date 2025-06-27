Home / India News / ONGC well in Assam capped after 16 days of gas leakage: Hardeep Puri

ONGC well in Assam capped after 16 days of gas leakage: Hardeep Puri

The blowout took place on June 12 at Well No RDS 147A of Rig No SKP 135 of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk in Bhatiapar

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of its crude oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sivasagar (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of its crude oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district after 16 days of gas leakage from there.

He said the capping was done without any injury, casualty or fire.

"ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of well RDS#147A at 1115 hours hrs today. This blowout started on 12th June and has been capped successfully within shortest possible time following all the best practices," Puri said in a post on X. 

ALSO READ: ONGC reports major progress in controlling Assam gas well blowout

He said the crisis management team of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) along with the international well control experts "finally brought the curtains down on the gas well blowout through meticulous planning and concerted efforts in a safe manner, without any injury, casualty or fire, testifying the competency of crisis management".

The minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas also thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state government officials for their support to the team on the ground.

The blowout took place on June 12 at Well No RDS 147A of Rig No SKP 135 of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC at Barichuk in Bhatiapar.

A private firm, SK Petro Services, was operating the well on behalf of the state-run Maharatna company.

Around 350 families were evacuated from the neighbouring areas as a safety measure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rail network to reach Naxal-hit Bastar, location survey in concluding stage

LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out in paint factory in New Delhi's Bawana

J-K: Chenab river overflows amid heavy rainfall, casualties in Doda

Bengal's Digha set to hold first Rath Yatra from new Jagannath temple

NSG, NDRF deployed as devotees gather in Puri for Jagannath Rath Yatra

Topics :ONGCONGC OilHardeep Puri

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story