ONGC well in Assam capped after 16 days of gas leakage: Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of its crude oil well in Assam's Sivasagar district after 16 days of gas leakage from there.

He said the capping was done without any injury, casualty or fire.

"ONGC has successfully capped the blowout of well RDS#147A at 1115 hours hrs today. This blowout started on 12th June and has been capped successfully within shortest possible time following all the best practices," Puri said in a post on X.

He said the crisis management team of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) along with the international well control experts "finally brought the curtains down on the gas well blowout through meticulous planning and concerted efforts in a safe manner, without any injury, casualty or fire, testifying the competency of crisis management".