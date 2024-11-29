Interim govt in Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says MEA

Business Standard
We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration," Jaiswal said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence in the neighbouring country.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and "targeted attacks" on Hindus and other minorities.

"Our position on the matter is clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," he said.

Jaiswal was replying to a question on the situation at his weekly media briefing.

 

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration," he said.

"We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added.

On the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, Jaiswal said India has noted that the legal process in the case is underway.

"As far as cases against individuals are concerned, we have noted that legal processes are underway," he said.

"We expect that these processes will deal with the case in a just, fair and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of all concerned," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

