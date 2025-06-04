India saw over 32 million disaster displacements in a decade: IDMC report

Natural disasters such as floods and storms displaced 32.3 million people in India between 2015 and 2024, according to a report by the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC). India ranks third globally after China and the Philippines in terms of internal displacements caused by natural hazards.

The report highlights that disasters triggered 264.8 million internal displacements across 210 countries and territories over the past decade, with East and South Asian countries among the worst affected. China recorded 46.9 million displacements, followed closely by the Philippines with 46.1 million.

“At the country level, Bangladesh, China, India, the Philippines and the US recorded the highest figures over the past decade,” the report stated.

Floods and storms behind 90% of global disaster displacement According to IDMC, 90 per cent of global disaster-related displacements between 2015 and 2024 were caused by floods and storms. Storms alone triggered 120.9 million displacements during this period, while floods were responsible for 114.8 million. Cyclones, including Cyclone Amphan in 2020, accounted for 92 per cent of all storm-related displacements worldwide. The report noted a rising trend in disaster-induced displacement, driven by more frequent and intense hazards, improved data collection at the national level, and enhanced global monitoring capacities. India recorded 5.4 million displacements in 2024 alone

In 2024, a record 45.8 million internal displacements were reported globally—well above the decadal average of 26.5 million. India accounted for 5.4 million of these, marking the highest annual figure recorded in the country over the past 12 years. Many of these movements were preemptive evacuations, according to the report, reflecting the efforts of governments and local communities in disaster-prone areas to save lives and minimise injury. However, millions remain displaced for months or years after major floods, storms and other hazards. Vulnerable populations hit hardest The IDMC emphasised that disaster displacement disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations.