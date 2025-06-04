CAIT, Meta initiative to train 25,000 women traders with digital skills

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Meta have launched an initiative to equip 25,000 women traders across India with digital skills using the WhatsApp Business App.
The first phase of 'Vyaapar Sakhi' will run from June to November 2025, offering in-person training sessions in multiple Indian languages.
The initiative aims to help women entrepreneurs build a credible online presence, showcase products, set up automated messages, and run ads on WhatsApp.
The women's wing of CAIT will lead the training, according to a release.
"India is home to millions of women-led businesses, and empowering them is not just the right thing to do; it is critical to unleashing our country's vast entrepreneurial potential.
"We believe that giving women across India, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 towns, the right digital skills and knowledge to fully unlock the potential of WhatsApp will not only help them grow their businesses but it will also enable them to better support and benefit their communities," Shivanth Thukral, Vice President and Head - Public Policy at Meta in India, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app