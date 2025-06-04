Home / India News / Census to be conducted from March 1 2027, caste survey to be included

Census to be conducted from March 1 2027, caste survey to be included

The population census will be conducted by the central government, beginning from March 1, 2027, reported NDTV,

The last census was conducted in 2011.
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
The population census will be conducted by the central government, beginning from March 1, 2027, reported NDTV, citing sources. The last census was conducted in 2011. Caste census, a long-standing demand of the Opposition, will also be a part of the process. 
 
(This story will be updated with more details.)

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

