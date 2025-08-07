Home / India News / 480K backlog posts filled in central govt since 2016: Jitendra Singh

480K backlog posts filled in central govt since 2016: Jitendra Singh

Reservation is provided to OBCs at 27 per cent, followed by 15 per cent to SCs and 7.5 per cent to STs

Jitendra Singh
"Ministries/departments of the central government have been advised from time to time, to fill up the vacant posts in a time bound manner," Union Minister Jitendra Singh added. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Occurrence and filling of vacancies, including the backlog ones, is a continuous process, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

"Instructions have been issued to all ministries/departments of the central government to constitute an in-house committee for identification of backlog reserved vacancies, to study the root cause of such vacancies, to initiate measures to remove the factors causing such vacancies and to fill them up through special recruitment drive," he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Each ministry or department is also required to designate a liaison officer of deputy secretary rank or above and set up a special reservation cell under their direct control to ensure compliance with reservation-related orders, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The minister was responding to queries on percentage of persons employed from the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in central government services and whether "there still exists a backlog in employment of persons from the reserved categories", among others.

"Occurrence and filling of vacancies, including the backlog vacancies, is a continuous process," he said.

According to data, furnished by various ministries and departments of the government, around 4.8 lakh backlog vacancies in central government posts and services have been filled up since 2016, he said.

"Ministries/departments of the central government have been advised from time to time, to fill up the vacant posts in a time bound manner," he added.

Reservation is provided to OBCs at 27 per cent, followed by 15 per cent to SCs and 7.5 per cent to STs, in direct recruitment on all India basis by open competition in central government posts and services, the minister said.

Further, in promotion, reservation is provided to SCs at 15 per cent and to STs at 7.5 per cent, he added.

In case of Persons with Disabilities, reservation both in direct recruitment and promotion (upto the lowest rung of Group A) is provided at 4 per cent, he said.

"Details of vacancies and posts filled up are maintained by the respective ministries, departments and organisations," Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: ED raids in Lucknow in case against ex-UP Invest CEO

4 persons detected with Guillain-Barre Syndrome in MP's Mandsaur: Official

YouTubers attack: FIRs registered, situation under control in Dharmasthala

Donald Trump named in fake residence certificate in Bihar's Samastipur

Model code violation case: Court allows Arvind Kejriwal to renew passport

Topics :Jitendra Singhvacanciescentral government jobs

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story