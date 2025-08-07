Karnataka eases setback rules to promote stilt parking in Bengaluru

Aimed at optimising urban space and improving parking infrastructure, the Karnataka government has amended the Zonal Regulations under the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015 for Bengaluru, allowing flexibility in construction and other all-round development norms of buildings in the tech hub.

The notification states that buildings — whether new, under construction, or undergoing modifications — may now convert their ground floor into stilt parking without the stilt floor height being counted towards the building's total height, provided the floor does not exceed 3 metres in height, up from less than 2.4 metres previously.

Likewise, the maximum permissible height for certain building components, previously capped at 11.5 metres when stilt parking was included, has now been increased to 12 metres. The stilt floor shall be mandatorily used for vehicle parking.

Commenting on the amendment, Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar, convenor of the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum, emphasised that the government must ensure strict adherence to zoning regulations and building laws in all constructions. ALSO READ: India's Russian oil puzzle: Higher cost, drying offers, and tariff pressure “When they issue Occupancy Certificates (OC), the responsibility to enforce these rules lies squarely with them. By allowing exemptions on OCs and Completion Certificates (CC), we anticipate a rise in irregularities. It appears the government is shifting the burden of accountability onto homeowners. The Supreme Court has made it clear that if a government officer fails to ensure compliance, higher authorities must take action. These exemptions, in effect, allow the government to sidestep its own responsibility,” Padmanabhachar added.

In cases where buildings up to 15 metres in height include stilt floors, the minimum required setbacks — or space between the building and the property boundary — are now more lenient, especially for plots smaller than 4,000 square metres. Setbacks for taller buildings, ranging from 18 to 50 metres and beyond, remain unchanged, ensuring that safety, light, and ventilation standards are not compromised. Kishan Govindaraju, executive director at Vaishnavi Group, noted the move will boost property values by ensuring well-spaced developments that enhance quality of life with better sunlight and airflow, aligning real estate growth with Smart City goals in high-density areas.

The reworked regulation stated that any misuse of stilt floors is strictly prohibited, with violators facing legal action, including possible closure of the area. Furthermore, buildings found in violation will be denied utility connections by both Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). For non-residential buildings, if stilt floors are used for purposes other than parking, trade licences will be confiscated or not issued. Realtor BCD Group welcomed the state government's move, stating it will promote equitable living by ensuring adequate spacing between structures and creating more habitable, less cluttered urban spaces.